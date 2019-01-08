Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 8
- Legislation Would Let Pritzker Replace Illinois Tollway Board (Tribune)
- Aldermen Expected to Reject 20K-Person Soccer Stadium Due to Traffic Concerns (Tribune)
- Mendoza Floats “Lakefront Tax” on Higher-Priced Homes (Crain’s)
- Witness: Driver Intentionally Struck and Killed Carlos Posados, 22, in West Chatham (ABC)
- Man Gets 3 Years in Prison for Punching a Metra Conductor (Sun-Times)
- Police Roll Out More Cars Equipped With License Plate Reader Tech (Sun-Times)
- Active Trans Looks at Elgin Bike Hub’s Advocacy Efforts
- Sound Collage of Chicagoans Discussing Favorite Spots Is Playing on Pace Buses (Block Club)
- Why Is the Stretch of the Pedway Near Macy’s Such a Mess During the Winter?
- Save the Date: Transport Chicago Conference Takes Place June 14
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.