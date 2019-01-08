Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 8

  • Legislation Would Let Pritzker Replace Illinois Tollway Board (Tribune)
  • Aldermen Expected to Reject 20K-Person Soccer Stadium Due to Traffic Concerns (Tribune)
  • Mendoza Floats “Lakefront Tax” on Higher-Priced Homes (Crain’s)
  • Witness: Driver Intentionally Struck and Killed Carlos Posados, 22, in West Chatham (ABC)
  • Man Gets 3 Years in Prison for Punching a Metra Conductor (Sun-Times)
  • Police Roll Out More Cars Equipped With License Plate Reader Tech (Sun-Times)
  • Active Trans Looks at Elgin Bike Hub’s Advocacy Efforts
  • Sound Collage of Chicagoans Discussing Favorite Spots Is Playing on Pace Buses (Block Club)
  • Why Is the Stretch of the Pedway Near Macy’s Such a Mess During the Winter?
  • Save the Date: Transport Chicago Conference Takes Place June 14

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Cameron

    RE: Aldermen Expected to Reject 20K-Person Soccer Stadium Due to Traffic Concerns

    What’s missing from all discussions of Lincoln Yards traffic concerns is a real transit plan. There’s been talk of renovating the Clybourn Metra station, adding some water taxi stops was mentioned, and the vaguest ideas of how to repurpose the Cherry Ave line have been thrown out in passing, but there’s been no substantial discussion of transit. Transit planning needs to be central to this project. The plan needs to show how transit will be integrated, and how it will be funded.