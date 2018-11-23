Pickup Driver Struck and Killed Charlotte Butsch, 74, by Ford City Mall

The 7400 block of South Cicero. Image: google Maps
Charlotte Butsch
On Monday, November 22, a pickup truck driver fatally struck Charlotte Butsch, a senior from Oregon, by the Ford City Mall in West Lawn.

According to authorities, Butsch was crossing the street in a crosswalk on the 7400 block of South Cicero Avenue when the 48-year-old motorist struck her. This stretch of Cicero has eight lanes, which encourages speeding by drivers and creates a long crossing distance for pedestrians.

Butsch was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The pickup driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, according to a police spokesperson.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 37
Bicyclist: 7

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The counts are based on Chicago Police Department data for January-September 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for November.

  • TRPCLRMNTCST

    The Entire Ford City Mall area needs a rethink. Originally, the orange line was supposed to terminate there, but the money ran out. There is enough concrete and asphalt surrounding the buildings to make it into a motor speedway. How about pedestrianization and some greenery? Most SW side and suburban consumers refuse to visit Ford City, preferring Chicago Ridge or Orland Park. However, it is a major bus transfer point, which leaves a lot of vulnerable pedestrians crossing the desert of death to reach the bus stop. It could be a really great new urbanist development, but like so much of the SW side landscape, both political and environmental, attitudes of the powerful are entrenched and slow to change.

