Pickup Driver Struck and Killed Charlotte Butsch, 74, by Ford City Mall

On Monday, November 22, a pickup truck driver fatally struck Charlotte Butsch, a senior from Oregon, by the Ford City Mall in West Lawn.

According to authorities, Butsch was crossing the street in a crosswalk on the 7400 block of South Cicero Avenue when the 48-year-old motorist struck her. This stretch of Cicero has eight lanes, which encourages speeding by drivers and creates a long crossing distance for pedestrians.

Butsch was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The pickup driver was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, according to a police spokesperson.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 37

Bicyclist: 7

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The counts are based on Chicago Police Department data for January-September 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for November.



