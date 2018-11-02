Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 2
- Driver Fatally Struck David G. Popovich, 53, in Algonquin on Tuesday (Daily Herald)
- How the Police Tracked Down the Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Eric Judge (Tribune)
- After $14K Raised for Family Filmed Sleeping on the ‘L’, Donors to Get Money Back (Tribune)
- Why Does Chicago Have So Few Intersections With ADA Accessible Signals? (Curbed)
- Sun-Times: CTA Drivers Caught Using Their Own Buses as Bathrooms Face Few Consequences
- Uber Hopes to Retain Its Top Drivers by Offering Perks (Crain’s)
- WGN Checks Out the CTA’s Heritage Fleet Collection of Vintage Vehicles
- Bulls’ Player Dressed as Elliott From E.T. on a Milk Crate Bike for Halloween (Sun-Times)
