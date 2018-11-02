Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 2

  • Driver Fatally Struck David G. Popovich, 53, in Algonquin on Tuesday (Daily Herald)
  • How the Police Tracked Down the Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Eric Judge (Tribune)
  • After $14K Raised for Family Filmed Sleeping on the ‘L’, Donors to Get Money Back (Tribune)
  • Why Does Chicago Have So Few Intersections With ADA Accessible Signals? (Curbed)
  • Sun-Times: CTA Drivers Caught Using Their Own Buses as Bathrooms Face Few Consequences
  • Uber Hopes to Retain Its Top Drivers by Offering Perks (Crain’s)
  • WGN Checks Out the CTA’s Heritage Fleet Collection of Vintage Vehicles
  • Bulls’ Player Dressed as Elliott From E.T. on a Milk Crate Bike for Halloween (Sun-Times)

  • Tooscrapps

    I’m so glad that the killer of Eric Judge was apprehended. It appears at least three people couldn’t do the right thing, but as we’ve seen, it only takes one. Well done to the neighbor and to the CPD for following through and tracking her down. It sounds like they are leveraging her accomplices against her, but I hope they don’t get off scot-free, considering they both helped her conceal her crime and destroy the evidence.

    It’s time for the courts to come down on her hard.