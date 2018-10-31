Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 31

  • Emanuel: Chicago Will Use Bloomberg Grant to Expand Bike-Share to Entire City (WTTW)
  • CPD Officer Involved in Crash in River North (Sun-Times)
  • LaGrange Man Is on a Mission to Keep Drivers From Blocking Crosswalks (CBS)
  • During Chicago Ave. Bridge Work, Bus-Bike Lane Will Be Tested on Halsted (Active Trans)
  • Uber and Divvy Offer Free Rides on Election Day (Sun-Times)
  • Roscoe Village Bikes Named One of the Best Bike Shops in the Country (Patch)
  • Card Game From Transit Tees Features, the Good, Bad & Ugly of Riding the ‘L’ (Tribune)

  • Austin Busch

    When the Bloomberg grant is used to “develop a framework to support electric vehicles”, I hope this means buses…

  • rduke

    RE: Shared bus-bike lanes

    “there should not be any passing within the lane”

    The lanes are 14′ wide, isn’t that the standard for a safely shareable lane?

    If not, I hope this practice will become standard on every road shared by busses and bikes with shared space, ie, sharrowed roads that are probably narrower than 14′, like Milwaukee.

  • Cameron

    The bus/bike sounds terrible for both cyclists and bus passengers. While buses and bikes have a similar average speed they move very differently. Buses have a higher cruising speed, while cyclists make fewer stops. This means that cyclists and buses will constantly need to pass each other, or move at a slower average speed by combining cyclists’ slower cruising speed with buses’ frequent stops. Having both modes hemmed into a single lane with posts to prevent lane changes will make passing safely almost impossible.

    This road design prioritizes driving by corralling all other road users to the side of the road and keeping them out of the way of drivers. It also represents a significant downgrade for cyclists who are losing a bike lane.

  • Courtney

    Not sure if you clicked on the Active Trans link but you can write to CDOT and let them know this. I plan to do this as well.

  • FlamingoFresh

    It’s a pilot so I’m sure they are going to let it run it’s course for now before opting for a change.

  • Cameron

    I expect it will revert back to its current configuration when the Chicago bridge is complete and the #66 bus detour ends.

  • Anne A

    Meanwhile, the 6 month pilot program for dockless bike share is ending. CDOT has a survey out asking for rider feedback. If you’ve used dockless bike share on the far south side and would like to offer your $0.02, here’s the link.
    https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGM_zYpIzoz_JY7NX30IDBpSdnNeFH9Ld61MEA7T35nIfjCA/viewform