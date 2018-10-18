Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 18

  • CPD Sergeant Charged With DUI After Failing Random Drug and Alcohol Test (ABC)
  • Police Chase in Altgeld Gardens Ends in a Crash, No Injuries (Sun-Times)
  • Confused Motorist Drives Down the Washington PBL on the Loop Link Corridor (Block Club)
  • CBS Marks the 5th Anniversary of Chicago’s Only Pedestrian Scramble Intersection
  • Active Trans Presents Recommendations for Improving Glencoe Bike/Ped Facilities (Tribune)
  • Condos Planned for Former 7-11 Site Near Diversey Brown Line Stop (Curbed)
  • Spending 36 Hours in Chicago? Be Sure to Take a Spin on the Lakefront Trail (NYT)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.