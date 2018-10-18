Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 18
- CPD Sergeant Charged With DUI After Failing Random Drug and Alcohol Test (ABC)
- Police Chase in Altgeld Gardens Ends in a Crash, No Injuries (Sun-Times)
- Confused Motorist Drives Down the Washington PBL on the Loop Link Corridor (Block Club)
- CBS Marks the 5th Anniversary of Chicago’s Only Pedestrian Scramble Intersection
- Active Trans Presents Recommendations for Improving Glencoe Bike/Ped Facilities (Tribune)
- Condos Planned for Former 7-11 Site Near Diversey Brown Line Stop (Curbed)
- Spending 36 Hours in Chicago? Be Sure to Take a Spin on the Lakefront Trail (NYT)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.