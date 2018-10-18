Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 18

CPD Sergeant Charged With DUI After Failing Random Drug and Alcohol Test (ABC)

Police Chase in Altgeld Gardens Ends in a Crash, No Injuries (Sun-Times)

Confused Motorist Drives Down the Washington PBL on the Loop Link Corridor (Block Club)

CBS Marks the 5th Anniversary of Chicago’s Only Pedestrian Scramble Intersection

Active Trans Presents Recommendations for Improving Glencoe Bike/Ped Facilities (Tribune)

Condos Planned for Former 7-11 Site Near Diversey Brown Line Stop (Curbed)

Spending 36 Hours in Chicago? Be Sure to Take a Spin on the Lakefront Trail (NYT)

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.



