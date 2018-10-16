Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 16

27 CEOs Ask Rauner & Pritzker to Commit to $50M State Bike Walk Fund (Active Trans)

Active Trans Director Ron Burke Joins Chicago’s New Mobility Task Force

After Death of Daniela Chavez, 5, Mary Mitchell Voices Support for RLCs (Sun-Times)

Balconies Collapse, 2 Injured After Driver Crashes Into Edgewater Building (Sun-Times)

Mother of Antonio Cowan, 24, Killed as a Result of Police Chase, Is Suing the City (Sun-Times)

A Man With Loaded Guns, Hundreds of Rounds of Ammunition Arrested on Metra (CBS)

Chance the Rapper Goes Undercover as a Lyft Driver to Raise Money for CPS (Tribune)

Lincolnwood Opens New Touhy Avenue Overpass for Skokie Valley Trail (Tribune)

It’s Cold. Should the CTA to Turn on the Heat Lamps on ‘L’ Platforms? (CBS)

Could Water Taxis Become Part of the CTA System? (Time Out)

Activists Will March for Development Without Displacement on 10/20 (Block Club)

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.



