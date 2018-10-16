Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 16
- 27 CEOs Ask Rauner & Pritzker to Commit to $50M State Bike Walk Fund (Active Trans)
- Active Trans Director Ron Burke Joins Chicago’s New Mobility Task Force
- After Death of Daniela Chavez, 5, Mary Mitchell Voices Support for RLCs (Sun-Times)
- Balconies Collapse, 2 Injured After Driver Crashes Into Edgewater Building (Sun-Times)
- Mother of Antonio Cowan, 24, Killed as a Result of Police Chase, Is Suing the City (Sun-Times)
- A Man With Loaded Guns, Hundreds of Rounds of Ammunition Arrested on Metra (CBS)
- Chance the Rapper Goes Undercover as a Lyft Driver to Raise Money for CPS (Tribune)
- Lincolnwood Opens New Touhy Avenue Overpass for Skokie Valley Trail (Tribune)
- It’s Cold. Should the CTA to Turn on the Heat Lamps on ‘L’ Platforms? (CBS)
- Could Water Taxis Become Part of the CTA System? (Time Out)
- Activists Will March for Development Without Displacement on 10/20 (Block Club)
Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.
