Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 16

  • 27 CEOs Ask Rauner & Pritzker to Commit to $50M State Bike Walk Fund (Active Trans)
  • Active Trans Director Ron Burke Joins Chicago’s New Mobility Task Force
  • After Death of Daniela Chavez, 5, Mary Mitchell Voices Support for RLCs (Sun-Times)
  • Balconies Collapse, 2 Injured After Driver Crashes Into Edgewater Building (Sun-Times)
  • Mother of Antonio Cowan, 24, Killed as a Result of Police Chase, Is Suing the City (Sun-Times)
  • A Man With Loaded Guns, Hundreds of Rounds of Ammunition Arrested on Metra (CBS)
  • Chance the Rapper Goes Undercover as a Lyft Driver to Raise Money for CPS (Tribune)
  • Lincolnwood Opens New Touhy Avenue Overpass for Skokie Valley Trail (Tribune)
  • It’s Cold. Should the CTA to Turn on the Heat Lamps on ‘L’ Platforms? (CBS)
  • Could Water Taxis Become Part of the CTA System? (Time Out)
  • Activists Will March for Development Without Displacement on 10/20 (Block Club)

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.

  • rwy

    In my version of Utopia, a bridge over Touhy wouldn’t have been needed in the first place. But it’s very nice. The are other intersections along the Skokie Valley Trail that could use some work. Lincoln Ave could use some flashing lights. And maybe I’m being a little picky, but it bugs me that Skokie expects you to walk your bike to the nearest crosswalk at a few places.

    Also, I’m hoping that Evanston extends the bike lanes on Main St east of McCormick to make getting to the trail easier.

  • ohsweetnothing

    1. I assume that was an editorial decision to use “displacement” instead of “gentrification” John? If so, I appreciate it.

    2. “Development without gentrification is possible with the right policy tools…” Agree! LSNA has also come out against lots of these tools multiple times in the past! But yes, they exist.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Yes, I prefer to avoid the using “gentrification” as a 100% negative term. Merriam-Webster defines it as “The process of repairing and rebuilding homes and businesses in a deteriorating area (such as an urban neighborhood) accompanied by an influx of middle-class or affluent people and that ***often*** [emphasis added] results in the displacement of earlier, usually poorer residents.” Neighborhoods getting more amenities and new residents doesn’t have to be a bad thing if it can be done without forcing out longtime residents and businesses. Displacement is always bad.

    What policy tools do you feel LSNA has opposed in the past?

  • ohsweetnothing

    Density for starters. And not in the free-market-will-solve-everything sense that YIMBYs get caricatured as supporting, but even the affordable project on Emmett for example, they’ve rejected any option that had *real* density as part of the project (I don’t won’t to quote exact floors/heights because my memory fails me tbh, but I believe I’ve commented on it in here extensively in the past).
    They’ve also been conspicuously silent on deconversions and demolitions for more expensive SFHs that occur throughout the neighborhood, saving their ire for larger projects (see the banner in the article for an example…a midsized tower on a vacant lot!). The only time I’ve seen them remotely raise an issue with this practice was for properties near the 606.

    In fact, one of the tools they have advocated for are downzonings in attractive areas (they supported the proposed Milwaukee Ave downzonings in Avondale) to stop 3-4 story new construction as a tool to fight displacement. And even if I understand the logic behind the downzonings (more community input, a chance to leverage upzonings into affordable projects/units)…I’ve been to two public meetings where LSNA was in attendance where they were told by AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEVELOPERS (ie – not the City, not a market rate housing developer) that the percentage of affordable units they were demanding were possible in market projects without substantial and continuous public subsidy and/or DENSITY. Which they also dismissed as analysis.

  • planetshwoop

    Agree on Touhy. I have been bugging the Republic Bank building manager to put bike parking in. It totally grates on me that they have a MASSIVE parking lot, a nice bike path, and literally zero bike parking. I go there frequently, and would like to bike and not leave my bike locked to a “no parking” sign when there is a parking lot with 300 spaces.