Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 2
- $132M U.S. DOT Grant for Chicago’s CREATE Anti-Rail Congestion Program (Roads & Bridges)
- Police Chase Ends With Child and 2 Adults Dead, 3 Injured in Englewood (Tribune)
- 24-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed While Walking on Loyola Park Bike Path
- Metra Cited as Model for Preventing Train Deaths, With 104 Recent Suicide Interventions (Herald)
- Signal Problems Caused up to 45-Minute Delays on BNSF Trains Today (Tribune)
- Renovation of Libertyville’s Downtown Station Starts Thursday (Tribune)
- Metra Closing 103rd Street Ticket Office Due to Declining On-Site Sales (Patch)
- Long Grove Covered Bridge Reopens After Truck Crash, Minus the Cover (Tribune)
- Urban Juncture, Next to 51st Station, Is in the Running for $150K in Rehab Money (VoteChi.com)
- “Pedal Power” Bike Drive for CPS Students 10/27 at Stemples Cycle Center in Elmhurst (Patch)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.