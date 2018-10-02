Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 2

  • $132M U.S. DOT Grant for Chicago’s CREATE Anti-Rail Congestion Program (Roads & Bridges)
  • Police Chase Ends With Child and 2 Adults Dead, 3 Injured in Englewood (Tribune)
  • 24-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed While Walking on Loyola Park Bike Path
  • Metra Cited as Model for Preventing Train Deaths, With 104 Recent Suicide Interventions (Herald)
  • Signal Problems Caused up to 45-Minute Delays on BNSF Trains Today (Tribune)
  • Renovation of Libertyville’s Downtown Station Starts Thursday (Tribune)
  • Metra Closing 103rd Street Ticket Office Due to Declining On-Site Sales (Patch)
  • Long Grove Covered Bridge Reopens After Truck Crash, Minus the Cover (Tribune)
  • Urban Juncture, Next to 51st Station, Is in the Running for $150K in Rehab Money (VoteChi.com)
  • “Pedal Power” Bike Drive for CPS Students 10/27 at Stemples Cycle Center in Elmhurst (Patch)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.