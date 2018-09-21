Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 21

  • More Coverage of Reilly’s Proposal to Ban Biking on a Bikeway (Tribune, Sun-Times)
  • Driver Who Crashed Into Skokie Building Dies; Police Say Speed and Alcohol a Factor (Tribune)
  • CPD Releases Images of Vehicle From Pedestrian Crash Near Irving Blue Line Stop (Sun-Times)
  • Union Pacific Changes Will Cut Freight Delays for Metra Commuters, UP CEO Says (Tribune)
  • Kamin Praises Lake Point Tower on Its 50th Anniversary (Tribune)
  • A Guy With a Man Bun Has Been Stealing Bikes From Naperville Metra Station (CBS)
  • Jeff Parkers Have Set up People Spots in Parking Spots Near Transit Center (Block Club)

