Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 14

  • Tribune Editorial: No Metra Fare Hike Is Good, But Spending Cuts Are Needed
  • Police Searching for Suspect in LaSalle Blue Line Robbery (Fox)
  • Officer Wouldn’t Cite Driver Who Struck Me — What Should I Have Done Differently? (The Chainlink)
  • Little Village Warehouse Plan Moves Forward Despite Concerns About Truck Traffic (Curbed)
  • Luxury Apartments Along the Bloomingdale Approved by Plan Commission (Block Club)
  • Should Cyclists Boycott Wells Automotive? (The Chainlink)
  • Bike Lane Uprising Party 9/20, 6-9 PM at Keating Law, 825 N. Milwaukee

  • planetshwoop

    I understand the Trib doesn’t want fares to go up again, but their call to “trim the fat” is always strange to me because it’s never specific. It’s a populist thing to say and not helpful when no detail is added. Realistically, “trim the fat” in the Metra budget means “don’t raise pay for employees”. Their overage (I looked at the board presentation) is mostly from increased staffing costs. The Trib won’t call for “let’s cut pay for conductors” which is what they’re calling for.

    Metra needs more revenue. It seems pretty clear the state isn’t going to supply it (they actively took money from Metra with a 2% fee for administering funds). They keep stating that Internet sales are hurting their revenues. Is that true? Amazon has to be close to 30-50% of “internet” sales, but wouldn’t they now be subject to the same taxes? Unless somehow internet prices are much lower than retail that is permanently lowering the tax base?

  • Bike Lane Uprising

    Correction: The party for Bike Lane Uprising is next Thursday on 9/20 not the 29th. Hope everyone can make it.

    Please RSVP here:
    https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bike-lane-uprising-1-year-anniversary-party-tickets-49717550532?aff=ehomesaved

  • rwy

    Amazon has been collecting sales tax for a while.

  • planetshwoop

    I agree — that’s why I don’t understand why Metra is claiming their retail revenue is down.