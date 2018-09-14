Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 14
- Tribune Editorial: No Metra Fare Hike Is Good, But Spending Cuts Are Needed
- Police Searching for Suspect in LaSalle Blue Line Robbery (Fox)
- Officer Wouldn’t Cite Driver Who Struck Me — What Should I Have Done Differently? (The Chainlink)
- Little Village Warehouse Plan Moves Forward Despite Concerns About Truck Traffic (Curbed)
- Luxury Apartments Along the Bloomingdale Approved by Plan Commission (Block Club)
- Should Cyclists Boycott Wells Automotive? (The Chainlink)
- Bike Lane Uprising Party 9/20, 6-9 PM at Keating Law, 825 N. Milwaukee
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA