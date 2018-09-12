Photos Released of Car Whose Driver Fatally Struck Robert Davis, 50, in South Chicago

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed 50-year-old Robert Davis in South Shore last month, and have released images of the vehicle.

On Tuesday, August 21, at around 10:45 p.m., Davis was crossing in a crosswalk at 91st Street and Commercial Avenue when the westbound driver of a black Acura RL sedan struck him, according to authorities. The motorist fled west after the crash and was last seen driving north on Houston Avenue.

Davis, who lived in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died from his injuries three days later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

People with information about the crash should call Major Accidents at 312-745-4521.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 25

Bicyclist: 5

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May, June, August, and September.