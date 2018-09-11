Daughter of Fallen Cyclist Jimmy Lispier Says Police Have Issued a Warrant for Driver

The Chicago Police department have issued a warrant for the arrest of the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck Jimmy Lispier, 42, last month in West Humboldt , according to his daughter Mileena Lispier.

Surveillance video shows that on Thursday, August 23, just after 2 a.m. Jimmy Lispier was riding east on the 4400 block of West Division when an eastbound SUV driver struck him, according to police. The footage shows the vehicle as being a dark-colored Jeep Patriot, possibly a 2013-17 model, with high-intensity lights on the rear license plate, and no front plate.

The video shows a slim male driver in black shoes, black shorts, and a black patterned t-shirt step out of the SUV briefly before fleeing, police said. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Augusta from Kostner.

Lispier, an Hermosa resident, was found lying unresponsive in the street at around 3:15 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead ten minutes later. His bicycle, which was not damaged, was found nearby.

Mileena Lispier told me that police said they had identified the driver and issued the arrest warrant. Police News Affairs did not confirm this information and said this morning that no one is in custody.

“My father was an amazing family man,” Mileena Lispier said. “He was a really happy man and he had a great sense of humor.” She added that he had recently been awarded a scholarship to study drums at Columbia College. “He had so many talents that have now gone to waste.”