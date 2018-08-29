Join Us for Our Fundraising Victory Party Thursday at Revolution Brewing

RevBrew's Kedzie taproom.
RevBrew's Kedzie taproom.

Great news! Thanks to advertisers, sponsors, and reader like you, we just surpassed the $50K mark for fundraising, which means we’ve won the $50K challenge grant generously offered to us by the Chicago Community Trust, a local charitable foundation. We’ll post a full acknowledgement of our supporters in the near future, but here’s a quick reminder about tomorrow’s party at Revolution Brewing.

Streetsblog Fundraising Victory Party
Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue Taproom
Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. (probably somewhat later)
3340 North Kedzie Avenue

Everyone is welcome, and $100+ donors get a free pint courtesy of RevBrew, plus a free book. Hope to see you there!

RSVP on Facebook if you like.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Emanuel Announces Plans to Take Down 50 Red Light Cams (Sun-Times, DNA) Trucker Who Failed to Yield Killed Elizabeth Peralta-Luna and Her Two Children (CBS) Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Teen on Bike in Hermosa (Tribune) Driver Who Fatally Struck Andrew Smith Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI (Tribune) Ron Burke: Plan to Gut Transit Funding Would […]