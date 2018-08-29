Join Us for Our Fundraising Victory Party Thursday at Revolution Brewing

Great news! Thanks to advertisers, sponsors, and reader like you, we just surpassed the $50K mark for fundraising, which means we’ve won the $50K challenge grant generously offered to us by the Chicago Community Trust, a local charitable foundation. We’ll post a full acknowledgement of our supporters in the near future, but here’s a quick reminder about tomorrow’s party at Revolution Brewing.

Streetsblog Fundraising Victory Party

Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue Taproom

Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. (probably somewhat later)

3340 North Kedzie Avenue

Everyone is welcome, and $100+ donors get a free pint courtesy of RevBrew, plus a free book. Hope to see you there!

RSVP on Facebook if you like.