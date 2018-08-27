Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 27

Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Cyclist Jimmy Lispier, 42, at Division Cicero Last Thursday (ABC)

Driver Fatally Struck Pedestrian in Melrose Park (Sun-Times)

Drivers Injured 2 Children on Foot and Bike Friday Afternoon in Oak Park (Tribune)

Police Chase on the Eisenhower Ends in Multiple Vehicle Crash (ABC)

Officer Who Rushed Into ‘L’ Car After Man Set a Fire Last January Is Suing the CTA (NBC)

Daniel Kay Hertz Discusses His Upcoming Book “The Battle of Lincoln Park” (Belt)

Workers Are Displaying CTA Vests in Their Vehicles to Avoid Tickets Near 95th Stop (ABC)

Should the CTA Post Reminders About Backpack Etiquette? (Tribune)

5 Zagster Bike-Share Stations Could Be Coming to Graylake (Herald)

Households That Fill Out CMAP’s “My Daily Travel” Survey Will Get $50

Maldonado, Who Made $300K Flipping 606 Land, Hosts Meeting on 606 Grant Program Today

South Side Critical Mass Leads the “Rep Your School” Ride Friday 9/7 5:45 PM at Nichols Park

First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,735, so we’ve got only $265 left to raise.

So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.

And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago