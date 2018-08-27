Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 27
- Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Cyclist Jimmy Lispier, 42, at Division Cicero Last Thursday (ABC)
- Driver Fatally Struck Pedestrian in Melrose Park (Sun-Times)
- Drivers Injured 2 Children on Foot and Bike Friday Afternoon in Oak Park (Tribune)
- Police Chase on the Eisenhower Ends in Multiple Vehicle Crash (ABC)
- Officer Who Rushed Into ‘L’ Car After Man Set a Fire Last January Is Suing the CTA (NBC)
- Daniel Kay Hertz Discusses His Upcoming Book “The Battle of Lincoln Park” (Belt)
- Workers Are Displaying CTA Vests in Their Vehicles to Avoid Tickets Near 95th Stop (ABC)
- Should the CTA Post Reminders About Backpack Etiquette? (Tribune)
- 5 Zagster Bike-Share Stations Could Be Coming to Graylake (Herald)
- Households That Fill Out CMAP’s “My Daily Travel” Survey Will Get $50
- Maldonado, Who Made $300K Flipping 606 Land, Hosts Meeting on 606 Grant Program Today
- South Side Critical Mass Leads the “Rep Your School” Ride Friday 9/7 5:45 PM at Nichols Park
First of all, a huge thanks to all the advertisers, sponsors, and readers who have helped out with the effort to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.
Unfortunately, due to a major sponsorship that didn’t materialize in time, we didn’t hit $50K by the midnight 8/1 deadline. Fortunately, The Trust has graciously extended the deadline to 9/1. We’re currently at $49,735, so we’ve got only $265 left to raise.
So if you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s daily transportation coverage and haven’t already chipped in, there’s still time to do so. You can make a donation on our Public Good page.
And be sure to come to our party on Thursday, August 30, 6-8 p.m. at Revolution Brewing’s Kedzie Avenue taproom (not to be confused with their Milwaukee Avenue brewpub), 3440 North Kedzie in Avondale. All $100+ donors will get a free book and a free pint. Thanks again to everyone who has stepped up during the fund drive so far — we really appreciate your support.