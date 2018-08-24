Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 24

Vallas: City Should Have Used Ride-Share Settlement to Reopen Mental Health Clinics (Tribune)

Sterling Bay Buys Old Wheat Mill in Fulton Market, Hopes to Open a Metra Stop There (Tribune)

CPD Officer in Unmarked Car Critically Injured in Crash at 103rd and Stony Island (WGN)

Reported Case of CTA Bus Driver Seriously Injuring Pedestrian Near Harrison/Ogden

Mt. Greenwood Flower Peddler Arrested After Complaints About Blocking Traffic (Block Club)

Tollway Board Agrees to Extend Online Payment Grace Period to 14 Days (Tribune)

The Divvy for Everyone Program Has Been Expanded to Evanston (Patch)

Napervillians Say 1,681-Car Metra Lot Should Be Expanded to Accommodate New TOD (Tribune)

87-Year-Old Napervillian Aims to Be the Oldest Person to Complete the Chicago Triathlon (Tribune)

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago