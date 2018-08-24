Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 24
- Vallas: City Should Have Used Ride-Share Settlement to Reopen Mental Health Clinics (Tribune)
- Sterling Bay Buys Old Wheat Mill in Fulton Market, Hopes to Open a Metra Stop There (Tribune)
- CPD Officer in Unmarked Car Critically Injured in Crash at 103rd and Stony Island (WGN)
- Reported Case of CTA Bus Driver Seriously Injuring Pedestrian Near Harrison/Ogden
- Mt. Greenwood Flower Peddler Arrested After Complaints About Blocking Traffic (Block Club)
- Tollway Board Agrees to Extend Online Payment Grace Period to 14 Days (Tribune)
- The Divvy for Everyone Program Has Been Expanded to Evanston (Patch)
- Napervillians Say 1,681-Car Metra Lot Should Be Expanded to Accommodate New TOD (Tribune)
- 87-Year-Old Napervillian Aims to Be the Oldest Person to Complete the Chicago Triathlon (Tribune)
