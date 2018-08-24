Eyes on the Street: Checking in on the 95th Street Station Rehab

The old station has been demolished and the new north terminal is beginning to take shape. Photo: James Porter
The old station has been demolished and the new north terminal is beginning to take shape. Photo: James Porter

The 95th Street Red Line terminal is one of Chicago’s busiest stations, with 24-7 Red Line service and an average of more than 20,000 bus and rail trips taken daily. The current $280 million rehab of the station includes replacing the original Nixon-era train stop with new north and south terminals, connected by a sky bridge over six-lane 95th Street.

The south terminal opened to bus and rail service on April 15, and the old terminal was recently demolished. The north terminal is slated for completion by the end of the year.

95th0616aerial
An aerial rendering of the 95th Street station looking northwest, with the south bus terminal to the left and the north terminal to the right. Image: CTA

Last week Beverly resident Anne Alt discussed some problems with the current, temporary bus stop locations at the station. This week Streetsblog reporter James Porter stopped by to document the current conditions at the facility, and talk to other commuters to get their takes on how the renovation project is going.

A side view of the south terminal. Photo: James Porter
A side view of the south terminal. Photo: James Porter

James also asked them about local artist Theaster Gates plans for $1.3 million worth of public art at the station. These include a work in the north terminal titled “an extended song of our people (AESOP),” involving a sound studio with live performances and presentations by DJs, musicians, poets, and other community members, with the programming played through the station’s P.A. system. The second portion of Gates’ project, titled “america, america,” will consist of two large tapestries in the south terminal, made from decommissioned fire hoses, an apparent nod to the African-American Civil Rights movement.

A rendering of the sound studio. Image: CTA
A rendering of the sound studio. Image: CTA

Transit rider Timothy Brown said he’s looking forward to the completed station. “I’ve seen the overall blueprint,” he said. “Once it’s going to be finished, it looks like it’s going to be nice.” But right now, like Anne Alt, he’s not thrilled with the bus stop layout. “I catch [Pace Route] 359 home, so I have to actually walk around over by Abbot Park on 95th [to catch the bus.] I think it’s a lot of things they could have done better — when I come in to 95th, instead of just letting us off in front of the terminal, they let us off across the street. But I guess you gotta take the ups and downs.”

Timothy Brown in the south terminal. Photo: James Porter
Timothy Brown in the south terminal. Photo: James Porter

Brown said he’s on the fence about whether the DJ booth is a good idea, but he likes the idea of station art that refers to African-American history. “Enlightening our youth about historical black events and Black people… you can see what the world is like nowadays, so they definitely need that,” he said. “Just to have art up here that shows where we came from…hopefully, it will make some of these kids really see where we’re at now. We’re actually worse now than in the Civil Rights era.”

Rick Ross. Photo: James Porter
Rick Ross. Photo: James Porter

Another commuter named Rick Ross (no relation to the eponymous hip-hop mogul) said he’s a fan of the new design so far. “It seems safer,” he said. “It’s more functional than before.” He added that the more open, light-filled south terminal has a more cheerful vibe than the old facility, and he thinks the DJ booth will make the north terminal a more interesting space.

Straphanger Adrian Fox says she has grown to like the new station, although it took some getting used to. “One day I came over here after not coming for a long time,” she said. “I saw it was different, and I’m like, what is this?” she said. “I guess the old terminal is just associated with old memories, like being in high school. Other than that, I like it. It’s updated.” She added that the brand-new facility feels like something you might see downtown or on the North Side.

As for the public art plans? “That’d be cool!” she said, adding that she’s glad a Black artist is spearheading the project. “The DJ is kinda too much,” she added, “But it would be cool to have. People will definitely pay attention to music.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Construction Set to Begin on Red Line’s 95th Street Terminal

By John Greenfield |
Last year, the CTA completed the $425 million South Red Line reconstruction and last week the agency provided an update on the $203 million rehab of the Red Line’s Wilson stop. This morning, local politicians broke ground on another massive project to improve the backbone of the ‘L’ system: the $240 million reconstruction of the line’s 95th […]

Transit Advocate: TOD Could Revitalize Area Around the 95th Red Line Stop

By John Greenfield |
Last week at a town hall meeting hosted by the North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council, West Chesterfield resident and transit advocate Michael LaFargue discussed efforts to improve transportation access and encourage investment on the Far South Side. LaFargue, a board member with the Red Line Extension Coalition, and Active Transportation Alliance community liaison Cynthia Hudson […]