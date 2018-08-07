Amtrak’s Midwestern Service Got More User-Friendly This Summer

Upgrades include easier transfers, students discounts, and bike- and pet-friendly service

Amtrak's 2018 midwestern network.
Today Amtrak and state sponsors of the railroad’s midwest network touted service improvements made this summer on local routes, including easier connections, student discounts, and more bike- and pet-friendly service. Since Chicago is the hub for midwestern routes, these upgrades are obviously good news for Chicagoans.

To ease connections and shorten layovers, schedules are now adjusted on Amtrak trains to and from Michigan, Wisconsin, downstate Illinois and Missouri. For example, Amtrak now offers service between Milwaukee and Detroit twice daily, and Milwaukee and St. Louis three times a day. The two legs of each trip are coordinated so that there’s only a short layover between trains at Chicago’s Union Station.

The service improvements are partly funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Michigan, Missouri, and Wisconsin DOTs. Trains used in these states are mostly powered by new, low-emissions locomotives with diesel engines manufactured in the midwest.

This summer the railroad rolled out a 15 percent discount on Midwestern routes for students ages 13-25. Tickets must be purchased online.

In July Amtrak launched new roll-on bike service on the Wolverine route between Chicago and Detroit, and similar service is planned on the Hoosier State route between Chicago and Indianapolis, sponsored by the Indiana DOT.

And last month the entire Midwest network became pet-friendly, with the addition of the Chicago-St. Louis corridor. Dogs and cats of up to 20 pounds are accepted for a $25 surcharge. The animals must travel in a carrier under the passenger’s seat.

The Amtrak Midwest Network carried over 3 million passengers in the 12 months ending last September, an increase of more than four percent from the previous year. State-sponsored services are the fastest growing Amtrak business sector, according to the railroad.

  • DoctorTecate

    There has always been at least 3 if not 4 trains between Chicago and St. Louis.

  • Cameron Puetz

    The change is that three of those trains now have their schedules coordinated with trains to Milwaukee. No real change for people traveling to or from Chicago, but a benefit for travelers connecting in Chicago.

  • Cameron Puetz

    I wish Amtrak would also work on better coordinating their thruway bus schedules. There are bus routes that extend the reach of Midwest service into northern MI and WI, but the routes are almost useless because they add 3+ hour layovers to trips that only take 5-6 hours to drive.

  • ATK87

    Galaxy Brain: Make Chicago Union Station a through-running station rather than a terminal, upgrade speed and frequency on the Midwest core regional lines, and permit through-running trains (STL-DET, IND-MKE, etc.).

  • 神隠し

    Any idea when the Chicago – St. Louis high speed rail will start operating at top speeds? I think it tops out at around 90mph currently but is supposed to get in the 120mph range.

