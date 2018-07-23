Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 23
- Joravsky: We Need a Citywide Hearing on the Lincoln Yards Development (Reader)
- Repairs Are Planned for Some Older CTA Stations, Money Still Lacking for Others (Tribune)
- LimeBike Is Demoing Dockless Scooters at Fests, Hopes to Get City Approval (Sun-Times)
- Cahill: “Sharing Economy” Needs More Regulation; Lobbyist: No It Doesn’t (Crain’s)
- 2 Dead After Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars in Gresham (Sun-Times)
- Police Officer Injured in Crash at Diversey and Kedzie (WGN)
- A Bike Lanes Was Installed on Foster Between Milwaukee and Elston (Chainlink)
- Loop North News Looks Into the Divvy Theft Issue
- Park Forest Police Give Bike to Teen Who Walked 2 Miles to Work (ABC)
- Local Parking App CEO Says Company Is Getting Ready for Driverless Future (Tribune)
- The CTA Has a Nifty New Line of Beach Towels
- Equity Assessment Meeting for Logan Square Traffic Circle Project on 7/25 (Block Club)
