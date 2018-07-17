Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 16

Victim of Cragin Hit-and-Run Identified as Longtime Local Florist Alberto Zavala (ABC)

Blue Line Trains Delayed by Anti-Theft Device Thrown on the Tracks at Logan (Tribune)

606 & Low Line Proposal Counted as 2 of 9 “Linear Parks That Transformed Cities” (Curbed)

A Roundup of Recently Installed Public Art (Curbed)

Groups Are Using Active Trans Grants to Stage Bike Week Events Around the City

Bike to Work Rally This Wednesday 7/18, 5-7 PM in Daley Plaza (Active Trans)

Divvy Will Be Offering Free Rides All Day on Saturday, July 21, Sponsored by Noosa

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago