Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 6

  • Anti-Violence Protesters Get Ready to Shut Down the Dan Ryan Saturday (Tribune)
  • Ex-Metra Board Member Oberman Named to U.S. Surface Transportation Board (CTJ)
  • Driver Who Fled Police in Woodlawn, Causing Fatal Crash, Charged With Homicide (Fox)
  • U-Haul Driver Injured Chicago Fire Player Johan Kappelhof, Fled the Scene (WGN)
  • Audi Driver Throws Tire Iron at Cyclist, Pulls Her Off Her Bike by Her Hair (Block Club)
  • Pilsen Alliance Discusses Housing Issues and El Paseo Trail (Gazette)
  • A Block of Fulton Will Be Closed for Streetscape Work Starting Next Week (Block Club)
  • New TOD Near Milwaukee/Armitage Should Be Completed This Summer (Curbed)
  • Chicago Ridge Metra-Ridgeland Crossing To Be Closed for Repairs (Patch)
  • Chicago’s SpotHero Argues Dockless Scooters Should Be Stored in Garages (Chicago Inno)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far this year to help us raise $50K by our August 1 deadline in order to win the $50K challenge grant from the Chicago Community Trust. The additional $25K The Trust is offering this year will allow us to hire a new part-time reporter to expand our coverage of the South and West sides, communities of color, and women’s transportation issues.

Reader donations and ad renewals have been coming in steadily, we’ve gotten a few large gifts from some of our most loyal readers, and a couple other major contributions are likely to materialize in the near future. But with less than a month to go, we’re in the home stretch, and we need to raise more donations from readers like you, which typically make up about a third of the $50K we raise each year. Can you help us win the challenge grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation on our Public Good page.

Thanks for your support, and have a great summer.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog ChicagoBanner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter

