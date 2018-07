Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 6

Anti-Violence Protesters Get Ready to Shut Down the Dan Ryan Saturday (Tribune)

Ex-Metra Board Member Oberman Named to U.S. Surface Transportation Board (CTJ)

Driver Who Fled Police in Woodlawn, Causing Fatal Crash, Charged With Homicide (Fox)

U-Haul Driver Injured Chicago Fire Player Johan Kappelhof, Fled the Scene (WGN)

Audi Driver Throws Tire Iron at Cyclist, Pulls Her Off Her Bike by Her Hair (Block Club)

Pilsen Alliance Discusses Housing Issues and El Paseo Trail (Gazette)

A Block of Fulton Will Be Closed for Streetscape Work Starting Next Week (Block Club)

New TOD Near Milwaukee/Armitage Should Be Completed This Summer (Curbed)

Chicago Ridge Metra-Ridgeland Crossing To Be Closed for Repairs (Patch)

Chicago’s SpotHero Argues Dockless Scooters Should Be Stored in Garages (Chicago Inno)

