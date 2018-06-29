Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 29
- After Months of Rumors, Jump Is Finally Joining the DoBi Pilot With up to 250 Bikes (Tribune)
- Pfleger Rejects Police Plea to Move 7/7 Anti-Violence March off the Dan Ryan (Sun-Times)
- Family of Cop Who Died, Killed Another Driver While Fleeing Police Is Suing City (Tribune)
- CTA Employee in Critical Condition After Falling on Tracks Near 95th Street (Sun-Times)
- 6 Days After Covered Bridge Designated a Historic Monument, Trucker Damages It (Tribune)
- McHenry-Area Residents Blame Roundabout Construction for Flooding Homes (NW Herald)
- Tour de Fat, a Benefit for West Town Bikes, This Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM in Humboldt Park
