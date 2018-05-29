Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 29
- NYT: Elon Musk, Who Wants to Build the O’Hare Express, Is the Donald Trump of Tech
- Crain’s: Let’s Encourage More Auto Manufacturing in Ilinois
- Man Found Dead on NW Indiana’s Oak Savannah Trail, Possibly Heat-Related (CBS)
- Hit-and Run Driver Seriously Injured Motorcyclist in Grand Crossing (Sun-Times)
- Tribune: After Downtown “Mayhem,” Police Forced Teens to Ride CTA to South Side
- Metra Warns of Scam Asking Job Seekers to Pay Cash for Employment (Sun-Times)
- A Non-Cyclist Asks Drivers to Be More Patient About Sharing the Road (Our Chicago)
- Wear Orange for Gun Violence Awareness at South Side Critical Mass This Friday
