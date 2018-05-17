Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 17
- Obamas Are in Town to Muster Support for Center at Plan Commission Hearing (Sun-Times)
- Sun-Times Voices Support for the OPC’s Proposed Jackson Park Location (Sun-Times)
- Uber Express Pool Offers Cheaper Rides in Exchange for Walking to Pick-up (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Man, 57, Near 69th Street Red Line Station (Sun-Times)
- Police Are Searching Repair Shops for Vehicle From Rafal Ryndak Hit-and-Run Crash (ABC)
- Officer Disciplined for Failing to File a Report After Man Beaten on Lakefront Trail (Tribune)
- CTA Vows To Improve Screening Of Bus Drivers After $60 Million In Settlements (CBS)
- At Least 15 Metra Trains Halted by Unattended Luggage Scare at Ogilvie Center (Tribune)
- Increasingly, Suburban Homebuyers Are Looking for Walkability, Transit Access (Tribune)
