Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 17

  • Obamas Are in Town to Muster Support for Center at Plan Commission Hearing (Sun-Times)
  • Sun-Times Voices Support for the OPC’s Proposed Jackson Park Location (Sun-Times)
  • Uber Express Pool Offers Cheaper Rides in Exchange for Walking to Pick-up (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Man, 57, Near 69th Street Red Line Station (Sun-Times)
  • Police Are Searching Repair Shops for Vehicle From Rafal Ryndak Hit-and-Run Crash (ABC)
  • Officer Disciplined for Failing to File a Report After Man Beaten on Lakefront Trail (Tribune)
  • CTA Vows To Improve Screening Of Bus Drivers After $60 Million In Settlements (CBS)
  • At Least 15 Metra Trains Halted by Unattended Luggage Scare at Ogilvie Center (Tribune)
  • Increasingly, Suburban Homebuyers Are Looking for Walkability, Transit Access (Tribune)

