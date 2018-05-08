Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 5

  • Blankenhorn: Illinois Needs to Address the Rising Number of Traffic Fatalities (Herald)
  • Survey Finds Milwaukee in Wicker to be Chicago’s Most Dangerous Biking Street (Tribune)
  • State Awards $36M for Bike and Ped Projects, Including 43rd Street Bridge (Tribune)
  • The City & Sister Agencies Own Most of the Land by the Obama Presidential  Center (WBEZ)
  • Driver Who Killed Stephen Flesher, 44, in Crete Charged With Aggravated DUI (Tribune)
  • Driver Fleeing Police Strikes CTA Bus in East Garfield, 1 Seriously Injured (Tribune)
  • Motorist Crashes Into Currency Exchange Near Wilson Station (CBS)
  • The City Is Surprised by the Big Demand for CityKey ID/Ventra/Library Cards (Tribune)
  • Beale Calls DoBi “Substandard,” Wants Hearings on Bringing Divvy to Far S. Side (Tribune)
  • Equiticity’s Oboi Reed Led the Madtown Unity Ride in Madison, Wisconsin (Madison 365)
  • IL Commerce Commission Staff: Lincoln Towing Deserves to Lose License (WGN)

    The survey reported in the Tribune doesn’t take into account the number of cyclists using any given street, so it’s results are meaningless. It just shows which street in each city has the most cyclists.