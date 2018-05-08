Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 5
- Blankenhorn: Illinois Needs to Address the Rising Number of Traffic Fatalities (Herald)
- Survey Finds Milwaukee in Wicker to be Chicago’s Most Dangerous Biking Street (Tribune)
- State Awards $36M for Bike and Ped Projects, Including 43rd Street Bridge (Tribune)
- The City & Sister Agencies Own Most of the Land by the Obama Presidential Center (WBEZ)
- Driver Who Killed Stephen Flesher, 44, in Crete Charged With Aggravated DUI (Tribune)
- Driver Fleeing Police Strikes CTA Bus in East Garfield, 1 Seriously Injured (Tribune)
- Motorist Crashes Into Currency Exchange Near Wilson Station (CBS)
- The City Is Surprised by the Big Demand for CityKey ID/Ventra/Library Cards (Tribune)
- Beale Calls DoBi “Substandard,” Wants Hearings on Bringing Divvy to Far S. Side (Tribune)
- Equiticity’s Oboi Reed Led the Madtown Unity Ride in Madison, Wisconsin (Madison 365)
- IL Commerce Commission Staff: Lincoln Towing Deserves to Lose License (WGN)
