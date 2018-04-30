Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 30

- An Update on the Efforts to Build the Paseo Trail in Pilsen & Little Village (Tribune)
- Active Trans: Tribune Editorial Takes a Windshield View of North LSD Project
- Family of Ricardo Quiroz, Fatally Struck by Red Line Train, Seeks Answers (DePaulia)
- 5 Hospitalized, Including 2 Bystanders, After Police Chase in Albany Park (CBS)
- CPD Adds 100 New Officers, Patrol Vehicles Designed to Stop Carjackings (Tribune)
- Tribune Blames, Government Dysfunction, Taxes & Debt for Illinois Population Loss
- Is the Rush to Spend Illinois’ $109M Volkswagen Settlement Motivated by Politics? (BGA)
- Development Near Blue Line’s Chicago Stop Would Have 226 Units, 97 Spots (Curbed)
- Mashable Praises Chicago’s Decision to Require “Lock-to” Bikes for Dockless Pilot
- More Coverage of This Tuesday’s DoBi Launch (Time Out Chicago, Chicago Inno)
- Test Ride Ofo Dockless Bikes With We Keep You Rollin’ This Saturday (Chainlink)