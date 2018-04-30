Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 30

  • An Update on the Efforts to Build the Paseo Trail in Pilsen & Little Village (Tribune)
  • Active Trans: Tribune Editorial Takes a Windshield View of North LSD Project
  • Family of Ricardo Quiroz, Fatally Struck by Red Line Train, Seeks Answers (DePaulia)
  • 5 Hospitalized, Including 2 Bystanders, After Police Chase in Albany Park (CBS)
  • CPD Adds 100 New Officers, Patrol Vehicles Designed to Stop Carjackings (Tribune)
  • Tribune Blames, Government Dysfunction, Taxes & Debt for Illinois Population Loss
  • Is the Rush to Spend Illinois’ $109M Volkswagen Settlement Motivated by Politics? (BGA)
  • Development Near Blue Line’s Chicago Stop Would Have 226 Units, 97 Spots (Curbed)
  • Mashable Praises Chicago’s Decision to Require “Lock-to” Bikes for Dockless Pilot
  • More Coverage of This Tuesday’s DoBi Launch (Time Out ChicagoChicago Inno)
  • Test Ride Ofo Dockless Bikes With We Keep You Rollin’ This Saturday (Chainlink)
  • Chicagoan

    The Trib’s Editorial Board just doesn’t ‘get it’, though they seldom do.

    I’m becoming more & more of a Sun-Times fan by the week.

  • Cameron Puetz

    The Tribune has long catered to an older, suburban audience. Plenty of fretting about kids these days and playing up how dangerous it is in the city.