Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 16

  • An Update on IDOT’s Plan to Use Private Financing Widen I-55 (Tribune)
  • Driver Charged With Homicide After Fatal Police Chase Crash in Rogers Park (Tribune)
  • Fallen Police Commander Led 2003 Chase That Killed a Bystander (Chicago Mag)
  • FBI Raid on Trump Lawyer Cohen Sought Ties to Chicago Cab Operators (Sun-Times)
  • Cahill: CMAP Should Add O’Hare Express [Boondoggle] to Its Priority Project List (Crain’s)
  • Emanuel Proposes a New Trail Connecting the Riverwalk to Chinatown (Sun-Times)
  • S. Lakefront Framework Plan Includes Emphasizes Jackson Park Water Features (Tribune)
  • “Aerial Cities” TV Show Offers a Fresh Perspective on CTA Infrastructure (Sun-Times)
  • Letter: Why Can’t Metra Cars Arrive on Time? (Tribune)
  • In Praise of Lakefront Trail Excursions in Challenging Weather (Tribune)

  • Kevin M

    This should help reduce the bike lane blockage that is regularly experienced by downtown cyclists: https://chicago.suntimes.com/chicago-politics/downtown-chicago-double-parkers-beware-fines-to-triple-to-300/

    Still, all the amount of the fine doesn’t make a difference unless it is enforced.

  • Anne A

    Regarding late arrival of Metra trains, I’ve used multiple apps and online sources. I’ve found Ventra’s transit tracker and Transit app to be the most reliable. Platform announcements tend to be hit or miss. For significant delays, Twitter is often one of the best sources – mostly comments from fellow riders, though this varies somewhat by line and time of day.

  • FlamingoFresh

    Wouldn’t the conversion of all these highways lead to a resistance of public transit infrastructure (i.e. bus lanes, etc.)? If these roadways will be used to generate revenue for the investing businesses, having a bus only lane or a positive push for any sort of transit will take away from revenue by removing more vehicles off the road. This would be something to look at and consider if these roads are being leased to businesses for profit.

  • Jeremy

    Same with an express to O’Hare. Would the group operating the line have veto power over other improvements in getting people to the airport?

  • Jeremy

    I rarely see people in the Loop writing tickets. I don’t even know if tickets will have an effect. Companies may just refuse to pay them. Would the city actually impound delivery trucks? One of the worst locations for illegal deliveries is the bus stop on LaSalle in front of a 7-11 across the street from City Hall.