Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 16
- An Update on IDOT’s Plan to Use Private Financing Widen I-55 (Tribune)
- Driver Charged With Homicide After Fatal Police Chase Crash in Rogers Park (Tribune)
- Fallen Police Commander Led 2003 Chase That Killed a Bystander (Chicago Mag)
- FBI Raid on Trump Lawyer Cohen Sought Ties to Chicago Cab Operators (Sun-Times)
- Cahill: CMAP Should Add O’Hare Express [Boondoggle] to Its Priority Project List (Crain’s)
- Emanuel Proposes a New Trail Connecting the Riverwalk to Chinatown (Sun-Times)
- S. Lakefront Framework Plan Includes Emphasizes Jackson Park Water Features (Tribune)
- “Aerial Cities” TV Show Offers a Fresh Perspective on CTA Infrastructure (Sun-Times)
- Letter: Why Can’t Metra Cars Arrive on Time? (Tribune)
- In Praise of Lakefront Trail Excursions in Challenging Weather (Tribune)
