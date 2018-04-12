Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 12
- After 6-Year Wait, New Metra & Amtrak Station Opens in Joliet (Tribune)
- Redevelopers of Motorola Campus Want Site to be “Urban, Dense & Walkable” (Herald)
- Parking Lot That Was Turned Into a Park at Wrigley Renamed “Gallagher Way” (Tribune)
- Alderman Michele Smith Rejects Proposal for TOD to Replace Gas Station (Curbed)
- Editorial: LimeBike Is Great, But Rockford Also Needs More Lanes and Racks (RRStar)
- Trump’s Lawyer Michael Cohen Owns 22 Chicago Cabs, 12 With Violations (Sun-Times)
- One of the Escalators at the Red Line’s Monroe Stop Has Been Broken for Years (Sun-Times)
- Sun-Times, Reader Owner Edwin Eisendrath Speaks at MPC on Monday 4/18
- First Ever Transportation Camp Chicago Conference Takes Place Saturday 5/5 at UIC
- Aviation Chief Ginger Evans Discusses O’Hare Expansion at DePaul on Tuesday 5/8
