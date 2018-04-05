Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 5
- Could Trump’s Trade War With China Affect the CTA’s Rail Car Contract? (Sun-Times)
- Man Charged With DUI After Abandoning Injured Girlfriend in Des Plaines (Sun-Times)
- “Worst DUI Offender in the Country” Arrested in Riverside (Sun-Times)
- Credit Card Payments Back Online for Naperville Metra Parking (Tribune)
- Plan for 700 Apartments Near the Argyle Stop Moves Forward (Curbed)
- Active Trans Kicks Off It’s Trail Connect Chicagoland Path Advocacy Campaign
- Op-Ed: Will City Regulations Kill My “Fashion Truck” Business? (Crain’s)
- “Sometimes It Snows in April“: Weather Prompts CTA to Leave Platform Heat on Later (Tribune)
