Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 5

  • Could Trump’s Trade War With China Affect the CTA’s Rail Car Contract? (Sun-Times)
  • Man Charged With DUI After Abandoning Injured Girlfriend in Des Plaines (Sun-Times)
  • “Worst DUI Offender in the Country” Arrested in Riverside (Sun-Times)
  • Credit Card Payments Back Online for Naperville Metra Parking (Tribune)
  • Plan for 700 Apartments Near the Argyle Stop Moves Forward (Curbed)
  • Active Trans Kicks Off It’s Trail Connect Chicagoland Path Advocacy Campaign
  • Op-Ed: Will City Regulations Kill My “Fashion Truck” Business? (Crain’s)
  • Sometimes It Snows in April“: Weather Prompts CTA to Leave Platform Heat on Later (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA