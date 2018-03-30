An Update on the Belmont/Ashland/Lincoln Intersection Makeover

Two years ago the Chicago Department of Transportation announced ambitious plans to fix the confusing, crash-prone six-way intersection of Belmont, Ashland, and Lincoln in Lakeview. The makeover proposal included curb bump-outs to shorten crossing distances, tighten turning radii for drivers, and straighten out the kink in Lincoln; two new crosswalks along Belmont, and new bike boxes and cross-intersection bike lanes on Lincoln. Read about the full plans here. At the time, CDOT hoped to begin construction on the project in spring 2018, i.e. now.

That’s not happening yet, according to department spokesman Mike Claffey. The project is currently in the final phase of engineering, but the construction timetable is not set yet, he said.

Meanwhile the area is scheduled to get about $995,000 in lighting improvements, bankrolled by funds from the local tax-increment financing (TIF) district. The upgrades will include new arterial lighting along Ashland, new ornamental lighting, and LED fixture upgrades on existing lighting along Lincoln. Here are the deets:

New arterial lighting along Ashland Avenue

Ashland: Melrose to Henderson

School: Ashland to Lincoln

Marshfield: North of School/Lincoln to alley

New ornamental lighting along Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln: Belmont to School

LED fixture upgrades

Lincoln: Melrose to School

So while it’s a drag that the intersection makeover isn’t starting anytime soon, at least better lighting should have some effect on safety. So perhaps we should look on the bright side.