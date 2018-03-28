Why 36 Spaces is a Good Number of Cars to Shelter at a Proposed Apartment Building Next to the 606

A public meeting was held last night to hear about a proposal for a zoning change application needed to construct a building with 124 apartments, 142 bike parking spaces, and 36 car parking spaces. The building would have about 8,000 square feet of commercial space (2-4 tenants) and direct, upper-level access to the Bloomingdale Trail. The building, at 1750 N Western Avenue, would also have the second public restroom facility in the 606 (the first will be at the YMCA at the western terminus).

The overwhelming complaint from the propertied gentry who typically populate such community meetings was “there’s not enough car parking, they’re going to take ‘my’ parking spot”. (Read Block Club Chicago reporter Mina Bloom’s live tweeting of the meeting; this story originally started as a Twitter thread.)

The person sitting next to me thought that figuring out how much car parking to provide is a simple “math” function of 1 space per apartment. I believe that figuring out the “right” amount of shelter for cars requires accounting for the building’s location, the unit types, and demographic trends, among other factors.

Here’s why 36 car parking spaces for 124 apartments in this location is not an impractical amount to provide. First, consider the existing car ownership of the surrounding area. In this particular Census tract, about three percent of owner-occupied households don’t own a car, and 16 percent of renter-occupied households don’t own a car (each household has one or more residents).

Right there we can lop the number of car storage spaces that would be practical down to 96 spaces from the 1:1 count. However, we should probably dive deeper into why this one section of the area has higher car ownership than areas to the south and northwest. (For example, in the next Census tract south, where there are vastly more renter-occupied households than owner-occupied households, the rates of car-free households increases for both renting and owning households.)

From satellite footage and just walking around the area you notice there are few apartment buildings, which lend themselves to a car-free lifestyle, on the arterials where you’d expect them.

In fact, there are only eight apartment buildings on Western and North Avenues in the proposed building’s Census tract now & there were even fewer in 2013 (pictured). That means that the portion of houses in this census tract that are single-family is skewed much higher than in a typical built up neighborhood around ‘L’ stations.

Next, let’s look at unit types. Only 26 percent of the units will be 2- or 3-bedroom apts, which is an inversion of the surrounding supply of housing stock currently. This development looks like it’s in more in line with the unit mix that we see in Census tracts that are majority apartment buildings.

In those nearby tracts we see car ownership rates ranging between 59-86 percent. So it’s fair to say that car ownership might be more like 64 percent for a unit mix of this type. So let’s bring that car parking requirement down to 80.

Then we should probably weight the amount of parking based on its location and the amenities that are being provided. It is less than blocks walking distance from a 24-hour, ADA accessible ‘L’ station that gets you to the region’s largest employment center in under 30 minutes.

Another amenity is a direct connection from the on-site bicycle storage on the second floor to a car-free bike and walking path that can get you to the Loop via several bike lanes.

This is the definition of active transportation oriented development. People will choose to live in this building because they want to live a car-lite lifestyle. These are the amenities that will cause them to choose this building over one that has 1 parking spot per unit.

We can drop that number down to 40, conservatively, since in this building the landlord will be renting out parking spaces for a fee, so the only people who will fork over the money are those who need to use their car everyday.

Additionally, if you don’t use your car everyday, consider the on-site car sharing service they’re providing. Lastly, let’s consider that 15 percent of the units that will be designated affordable and rented to households earning less than 60 percent of the area median income. Those households own cars at much lower rate than someone earning more than that.

Considering that car ownership can cost $12,000 per year, an even greater portion of the renters of the affordable units in the building will shed that cost if they have direct access to jobs, grocery stores, schools, and parks via the multi-use Bloomingdale Trail, and the 24-hour bus and train lines that are right next door.

That probably makes up the last four pking spaces, and causes 36 spaces to be an entirely reasonable amount of parking for a development with this program, in this location, in this city. I don’t think this is a perfect project, but the dominating complaint about the building was unfounded.