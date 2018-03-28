Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 28
- Ald. Villegas Demands That Minority Contractors Get Fair Share of O’Hare Work (Sun-Times)
- Black Evanston Residents Subject to Stop-and-Frisk More Often Than Any Other Group (Tribune)
- State Plan Calls for $200M to Make Railroad Crossings Safer (Journal Star)
- The Tribune Syndicates Peter Taylor’s SBC Op-Ed on Modernizing the Metra Electric
- Residents Who Live Across From Obama Center Site Get $100 Rent Hike (Beachwood Reporter)
- Despite Scott Walker’s Hatred of Transit, Milwaukee Launches Streetcar Route (Journal Sentinel)
- There’s Still Time to Register for the Illinois Bike Summit on May 7 at UIC
- Early Bird Registration Is Open for the Transport Chicago Conference on June 1
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA