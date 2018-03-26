Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 26
- ATA: To Prevent Ped Deaths We Must Dedicate Funding for Street Redesigns (Tribune)
- Driver Fatally Struck Pedestrian This Morning at North and Keeler (ABC)
- Man Critically Injured After Sticking Head Out Red Line Window Near Sox Park (NBC)
- Metra Passenger Injured During Robbery Attempt on UP-N Line (Tribune)
- Police Warn of Robberies Near Argyle Red Line Station (Patch)
- Slow Roll Is Hiring Ride Manager, Romina Castillo Stepping Down as Interim ED
- Letter: Why Tearing Down the Green Line in Woodlawn Was Wise (Tribune)
- Shelved Ideas for Improving Blue Line Include Schaumburg Extension, BRT (Chicago)
- Middle School Students Design Homeless Shelters That Can Be Towed by Bike (ABC)
