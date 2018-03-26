Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 26

  • ATA: To Prevent Ped Deaths We Must Dedicate Funding for Street Redesigns (Tribune)
  • Driver Fatally Struck Pedestrian This Morning at North and Keeler (ABC)
  • Man Critically Injured After Sticking Head Out Red Line Window Near Sox Park (NBC)
  • Metra Passenger Injured During Robbery Attempt on UP-N Line (Tribune)
  • Police Warn of Robberies Near Argyle Red Line Station (Patch)
  • Slow Roll Is Hiring Ride Manager, Romina Castillo Stepping Down as Interim ED
  • Letter: Why Tearing Down the Green Line in Woodlawn Was Wise (Tribune)
  • Shelved Ideas for Improving Blue Line Include Schaumburg Extension, BRT (Chicago)
  • Middle School Students Design Homeless Shelters That Can Be Towed by Bike (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Chicagoan

    63rd east of Cottage Grove is pockmarked with empty lots of land, it would’ve been better with the Green Line, but some people can’t get out of their own way.