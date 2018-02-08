Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 8
- More Info on the 4 Potential O’Hare Express Bidders (Crain’s)
- McCarthy Accuses Emanuel of Being Asleep at the Wheel on Carjacking Spike (Sun-Times)
- Grist: Top Divvy Rider Kerdia Roland Is an Outside-the-Box Climate Change Fighter
- Active Trans Talks With Crystal Lake Trail Advocate Eberhardt Veit
- Metra CEO: Taking Transit to the Auto Show Lets You Avoid “Hassles of Traffic & Parking” (Crusader)
- Pokagon Fund Pledges $300K Towards Building New Trail From Chicago to New Buffalo (WNDU)
- 2nd City Cycle Swap Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM at Coprosperity Sphere (The Chainlink)
- Recyclery Open House Sunday 2-8:30 PM, Including Trail Advocacy Panel at 5 PM
