Join Us for a Streetsblog Reader Meetup on Thursday 1/25 at the Red Lion in Lincoln Park

This month, since it’s cold and snowy out, Streetsblog Chicago will hold a reader meetup at The Red Lion in Lincoln Park (not to be confused with their Ravenswood Manor location), a cozy English pub with three fireplaces, not far from the Fullerton ‘L’ station. Our meetups are always a great opportunity to hang out and network with folks who are passionate about sustainable transportation and livable streets.

Here’s the skinny:

Streetsblog Meetup

Thursday, January 25, 6-8 p.m. (probably somewhat later)

The Red Lion

2446 North Lincoln Avenue

The Red Lion is a five-minute walk northeast of the Fullerton stop, and it’s also located near stops for the CTA’s #8 Halsted, #37 Sedgewick, and #74 Fullerton bus lines. There’s a Divvy station half a block southeast on Lincoln. Since it’s a British tavern, the Red Lion has an excellent selection of beers and whiskeys, as well as a full menu featuring traditional pub food. Hope to see you there.