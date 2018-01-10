Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 10
- Sun-Times Editorial Blasts Kennedy’s Claim That Emanuel Has a “Strategic Gentrification Plan”
- Video: SBC’s Lynda Lopez Discusses Gentrification on “Chicago Tonight” With Natalie Moore
- Ginzaburo Suzue, 85, Fatally Struck While Biking in Mundelein (Sun-Times)
- Semi Crashes on Dan Ryan Near 47th, Spilling Junked Cars Across the Highway (Tribune)
- New Designs for Obama Center Also Include Taller, Thinner, More Transparent Tower (Tribune)
- Mixed-Income Artists Residence Break Ground Near Garfield Green Line Station (Curbed)
- Google Deal Could Bring New Offices, Thousands of Jobs to Chicago (Curbed)
- Tribune: Why Chicago’s Ultrawide Buildings Are Attracting Creative and Tech Firms
- What an Advocate Learned While Pushing for a Trail Extension in McHenry County (Active Trans)
