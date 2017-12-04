Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 4
- O’Hare Express Rail: Vision or Mirage? (Tribune)
- The BGA Looks at IDOT’s Plan to Widen the Ike, Add Managed Lanes (Crain’s)
- Johnnie Osborne, 62, Dies 12 Days After Driver Struck Him in Englewood (Sun-Times)
- Police: Man Walking His Bike Along Kedzie/Homan Platform Accidentally Fell Onto Tracks (NBC)
- Suburban Express Shuttle Service to U. of I. Blasted for Racist Ads (Tribune)
- BBC Travel Checks Out Chicago’s Pedway
- Cool Drone Footage of the Chicago Riverwalk (Curbed)
