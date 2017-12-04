Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 4

  • O’Hare Express Rail: Vision or Mirage? (Tribune)
  • The BGA Looks at IDOT’s Plan to Widen the Ike, Add Managed Lanes (Crain’s)
  • Johnnie Osborne, 62, Dies 12 Days After Driver Struck Him in Englewood (Sun-Times)
  • Police: Man Walking His Bike Along Kedzie/Homan Platform Accidentally Fell Onto Tracks (NBC)
  • Suburban Express Shuttle Service to U. of I. Blasted for Racist Ads (Tribune)
  • BBC Travel Checks Out Chicago’s Pedway
  • Cool Drone Footage of the Chicago Riverwalk (Curbed)

Net National headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • rwy

    Crain’s misunderstands what congestion pricing is what it’s purpose is.

  • planetshwoop

    That’s not really Crain’s, as much as the BGA publishing via Crain’s.

    I hate comments like “$7B is wasted on fuel and time wasted” That is such a bogus, inflated thing. Sure, gas is wasted, but as far as time–if I save 20 minutes on my commute, I’m not going to “earn” 20 minutes more of income. Like almost everyone, I’m going to “spend” those extra 20 minutes looking at my phone, staring into space, etc. etc.

    Also, have we calculated the unbelievable waste of all those people driving in the first place? I understand not everyone can take public transit — makes sense. But surely *some* could? A little?

    Instead of congestion charges for new lanes, they should pay extra people to take transit. The resulting reduction in congestion would pay for itself.

  • Tooscrapps

    The nation’s economy is suffering because of March Madness and all the lost productivity!