Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 1
- RTA Chief: Metra Derailment Is a Symptom of Insufficient Funding for Transit Infra (WGN)
- Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski Discusses Whether or Not the O’Hare Express Plan Is Realistic (WGN)
- FOTP Questions Plan to Spend $1.8 on More Car Parking at North Avenue Beach (Tribune)
- Ex-DNAinfo Bike Reporter Alisa Hauser Interviews Outgoing Divvy GM Elliot Greenberger (Sun-Times)
- TOD With 45 Spaces, 17 Spots Will Replace Gas Station Near Diversey Stop (Curbed)
- Brookfield Adds Curb Bump-outs, Bike Symbols to Arden Avenue Near Park, Zoo (Active Trans)
- Active Trans Interviews “Cycling in Chicago” Author, Signing at Roscoe Village Bikes on 12/2 at 5:30 PM
- Donate Food & Used Bike Bags at 12/9 Party at Timbuk2 Benefitting Food Depository, West Town Bikes
