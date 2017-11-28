Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 28

  • Lawsuit Against Uber for Data Breach Filed by Foxx, Emanuel (Whose Brother Is on the Board) (WSJ)
  • Police: Cabbie Sped Away From a River North Crash, Causing More Crashes (Tribune)
  • Three 17-Year-Olds Charged With Beating and Robbing Man on Green 35th Platform (Tribune)
  • A CTA Planner, an Active Trans Rep, and a Cabbie Discuss How the Uber Fee Should be Used (CityLab)
  • Emergency Track Repairs Delay Metra BNSF Trains During Morning Rush (ABC)
  • TOD at Sunnyside/Broadway by Wilson Stop Would Have 144 Units, 7 Car Spaces (Curbed)
  • Slow Roll Giving Tuesday Crowdfunding Campaign to Hire Director, Build Bike Fleet
  • Metropolitan Planning Council Is Also Asking for Support Today
  • More Bike-Related Nonprofits You Can Help Out Today (Including SBC) (The Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • F. Hayek 69

    Re: citylab discussion, why wasn’t Joe taxpayer invited to the discussion? He is the only person that matters. A bureaucrat, a self interest group, and the competition have no one but themselves in mind, but are playing with taxpayer money. This never ends well.

  • FlamingoFresh

    CTA needs to find a way to secure a reliable source of revenue as well as making it more attractive to users. Best way to do that is to start using congestion pricing on arterial roads. They would then receive money from the collected tolls from congestion pricing and also other modes of transport, personal vehicles and uber would become less attractive financially due to increase costs due to tolls. This in turn would also create greater ridership numbers on the CTA due to the shift in the transportation mode use to the CTA. It’s a win-win. Personal vehicles on the road is not sustainable from a capacity standpoint. Plus more vehicles off those roads will lead to faster and more efficient buses who use those roads.