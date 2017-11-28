Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 28
- Lawsuit Against Uber for Data Breach Filed by Foxx, Emanuel (Whose Brother Is on the Board) (WSJ)
- Police: Cabbie Sped Away From a River North Crash, Causing More Crashes (Tribune)
- Three 17-Year-Olds Charged With Beating and Robbing Man on Green 35th Platform (Tribune)
- A CTA Planner, an Active Trans Rep, and a Cabbie Discuss How the Uber Fee Should be Used (CityLab)
- Emergency Track Repairs Delay Metra BNSF Trains During Morning Rush (ABC)
- TOD at Sunnyside/Broadway by Wilson Stop Would Have 144 Units, 7 Car Spaces (Curbed)
- Slow Roll Giving Tuesday Crowdfunding Campaign to Hire Director, Build Bike Fleet
- Metropolitan Planning Council Is Also Asking for Support Today
- More Bike-Related Nonprofits You Can Help Out Today (Including SBC) (The Chainlink)
