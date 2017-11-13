Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 13
- Metra Will Raise Fares, Cut Service to Fill 2018 Budget Gap (Sun-Times)
- $1K Award Offered for Info on Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Eric Judge in Wicker Park (NBC)
- Despite Subpoena, Key Video Erased From Police Beating at Millennium Station (Herald)
- Chicago Reporter Looks at Concerns About Displacement Sparked by the Obama Center
- Columbia Chronicle Looks at the Issue of Trail Safety in the Wake of NYC Truck Attack
- Advocates From 44 Municipalities Attended Active Trans’ Suburban Advocacy Summits
- Video: A Recap of Active Trans’ NW Side Advocacy Event at Cosmic Bikes
- IDOT Secretary Blankenhorn Speaks at City Club Tuesday at Noon at Maggianos, 111 W. Grand
- West Town Bikes’ Bikecitement Night Fundraiser Tuesday 6-8 PM at RevBrew on Milwaukee
- Help Slow Roll Chicago Win a Grant at the BOOST Funding Night Tuesday 7-10 PM at Chop Shop
- Meetings on Roscoe / School Greenways on Tuesday & Thursday in the 44th Ward
- Meeting on Riverdale Transportation Plan Thursday 5-7 PM at TCA Health Center
