Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 13

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • Chicagoan

    Maggiano’s* not Mangiano’s.

  • Chicagoan

    Metra’s funding issue is because of the state, right? Are people asking Kennedy and Pritzker about how they’ll handle Metra? It should be a discussion point!

  • Jacob Wilson

    “The cuts mark the first time in Metra’s history that service has been reduced to close a deficit.”

    This is quite troubling.

  • Chicagoan

    Only a few metropolitan areas have a commuter rail network as robust as ours. So many of them dream of it and many will never come close. I wish we were better to it.

  • Anne A

    Yes, it’s very troubling. Some of the cuts are to weekday evening/night service on the Rock Island, eliminating some runs and adjusting the already sparse post-rush hour schedule.

  • rwy

    I think SBC should send out a questioner to the gubernatorial candidates.

  • Chicagoan

    I agree!

    John?

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Working on it…