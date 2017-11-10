Should We Build on, or Burn Down, What Currently Exists? Mobility justice advocates Oboi Reed and Naomi Doerner discussed the subject at The Untokening convening.

It was fitting that The Untokening mobility justice convening took place last weekend in Leimert Park, a predominately African-American neighborhood in South Los Angeles. While participants grappled with the issue of mobility justice at the event, Leimert Park residents are facing it head-on.

In 2019, the new Metro Crenshaw/LAX light-rail line will open, passing by Leimert Park, Baldwin Hills, Hyde Park, and Inglewood. While the new line will help fill a transit gap, there are already concerns about future displacement of longtime residents. These concerns are far from unfounded, as highlighted by a new UCLA study. The report found that from 2000 and 2013, neighborhoods near light rail or subway projects were more likely to see an increase in white, college-educated, higher-income households, and greater increases in rents.

Being in Leimert Park that day made these larger questions of mobility justice more tangible. The changes people in Leimert Park are facing reflect the issues communities across the country are experiencing as cities build new transportation infrastructure amidst an affordable housing crisis.

On the afternoon of the event, the group split into workshops, including “Tokenism stories and beyond,” “Storytelling as a tool for resilience,” and “Healing and wellness.” I attended the seminar “Policy/Advocacy/Power led by Oboi Reed, cofounder of Slow Roll Chicago and Equiticity, and Untokening cofounder Naomi Doerner. Part of my motivation for attending was to learn more from Reed, since Slow Roll Chicago stands out as one of the few Chicago organizations working to improve transportation access with a focus on equity, centering people from low-to-moderate-income communities of color on the South and West sides. His saying “We ride bikes to make our neighborhoods better” captures the essence of Slow Roll.

Before jumping into the content, attendees were presented with a question that would frame the entire session, “Are you a burner or a builder?” That is, when we approach social change, is it more helpful to continue building off of what currently exists, or should we just dismantle the whole thing to start anew? We would be challenged to consider the implications of both methods.

Reed started off with a story that may be familiar to many of us Chicago folks and that reveals his perspective on whether it’s best to burn or build. He spoke about issues he had with the city of Chicago’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate crash fatalities, which is focusing on LMI Black and Latino neighborhoods with high traffic violence rates.

One major concern Reed had upon reviewing Vision Zero plan was its inclusion of policing as a crash-reduction strategy. The Chicago Police Department’s issues with civil rights abuses have been widely documented. Even the simple act of bicycling has been criminalized in Chicago’s neighborhoods of color – a recent Chicago Tribune investigation found a huge disparity in the number of tickets for bike infractions written in majority-Black areas compared to majority-white ones. Mobility justice cannot exist when our communities are over-policed.

Reed was particularly concerned that the cost, location, and timing of Active Transportation Alliance’s scheduled Vision Zero Summit, intended to highlight the plan, would exclude residents of this year’s focus communities on the West Side, and that no people of color were scheduled to speak. “I decided I was done playing the inside game,” Reed said. “I wanted to play the outside game to burn it all down.” Reed and Slow Roll Chicago called for the cancellation of the summit, citing lack of the lack of inclusion. Active Trans subsequently announced they would postpone their event.

Doerner expanded on this subject, especially given her current role working on the inside with the city agency in Seattle, a city where housing prices are skyrocketing, fueling displacement.

I found it compelling to think about social change through the concept of burn or build. How do we decide when to use which strategy? Is there a way to merge both? To give attendees an opportunity to wrestle with these questions further, the facilitators laid out a scenario for us.

You have a community of color where residents currently struggle with terrible transit access. The city wants to build a light rail line to serve the area, which would close the existing service gap. But the project could require the acquisition of homes via eminent domain, and the improved transit access will raise property values, and potentially raise housing costs and cause displacement. Do we as a community choose to burn or build?

Throwing another factor into play, the facilitators asked us to consider whether we wanted to burn from the inside or outside or build from the inside or outside. They gave us free rein to interpret the term and approaches. To burn means to essentially kill the plan, which could be approached from the outside in the form of a community organization protesting it. To build means to support the plan, but work to make it more equitable, which could come from the inside in the form of a government agency drafting it.

This scenario reminded me of the current plans for El Paseo, a four-mile trail on an old railroad right-of-way between Chicago’s Pilsen and Little Village communities, which has already stirred gentrification fears. On the hand, Little Village and Pilsen rank in the lower third of all community areas in terms of amount of open space acreage per person, according to a Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning report.

The effect of the recently opened Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606, an elevated greenway on the city’s Northwest Side, on real estate prices has left residents of communities like Pilsen and Little Village wondering whether they can have new amenities without it leading to a spiral effect on costs. West of Western Avenue along The 606 Trail, single-family home prices have increased 48.2% since The 606’s groundbreaking in the third quarter of 2013, according to a report by the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University. This is why we cannot move forward with development without simultaneously working to mitigate effects on housing costs. It leaves our communities refusing much-needed green space and transit because of the real fears of displacement.

With competing interests in mind, I was torn as to how to approach the scenario of a new light-rail in a transit-poor community. My first inclination was to burn, especially because it seemed that most of the plan was already in place without consultation from the community. However, as someone who has lived in places with limited transit, could I really say that we should walk away from this opportunity of investment?

We discussed in small groups and subsequently shared back.

One attendee said, “We need to build a coalition and create a plan to build from the outside and inside.” Others were about burning it down. “There will be no city council that is not ours,” one attendee said. “How do we meet our needs without a city council that is not meant for us?” Some pushback came in the form of acknowledging that some people on the inside share some of the values of those on the outside. How do we work together?

The scenario brought up a lot of questions and skepticism, especially regarding the way in which the community had been engaged in regards to the light-rail planning.

“Should we take the crumbs that they’re giving us,” one attendee asked. “We get to pick the colors of the train.”

One attendee was adamant about burning it down, citing the fact that the plan had passed city council. “Once money is allocated, it’s over,” he said. “The money is in the bank, the beast is moving. We gotta roll.”

With the question of the light-rail line on our minds, we all took a tour of Leimert Park with a local, long-time resident. Walking around the neighborhood, the Black influence was reflective in everything we saw and heard. We saw Black-owned shops, Black-owned restaurants, and symbols inspired by the African diaspora. With the looming Crenshaw/LAX light-rail and Black-owned shops already being displaced, what does that mean for the future of the neighborhood?

We wrestled with these questions as we went to our closing discussion at the Vision Theatre in Leimert Park. To close out the convening, attendees were given free rein to the mic.

One attendee from the Bay Area expressed the worry of new mobility forms approaching and organizations not being prepared to mitigate impacts. “We can’t just build highways or enact mobility forms without considering people.”

Much of what people were saying were echoing the question of whether to burn or build.

Oboi Reed walked up to the mic and said, “I vote to burn it all down. The entire institution needs to be burned down. We need to have a national, consistent definition of equity. People nationally and locally talk about equity in an irresponsible manner.”

Walking out of the convening that day, an overwhelming amount of ideas floated in my mind, all visions of fires and brick-laying. I thought about my own vision of equity and how I can best continue building what that means. I thought about the local ways I could get involved in the pursuit of that vision and the people I could trust to share in it.

I was ready to head back home with my host to let my thoughts sit after a long day when Oboi Reed approached me, “Want to grab dinner with the Chicago folks?”

What a better way to end The Untokening than by building off the ideas of the day over a Jamaican dinner in Leimert Park.