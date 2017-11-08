Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 8

  • OEMC ‘Taking Over’ $30M Surveillance Camera Contract With Motorola (Sun-Times)
  • Police Searching for Driver Who Fatally Struck Tracy Hoyt, 35, in Bolingbrook (ABC)
  • Kelly Harris, 54, Who Was Blind, Fatally Struck by Metra Train in Midlothian (ABC)
  • 6 Injured in Head-on Hit-and-Run Crash in Hermosa (CBS)
  • Report of Person With a Gun Delays CTA Trains at Fullerton Stop (Sun-Times)
  • Local Activists Are Pushing to Lift Illinois’ Ban on Rent Control (Pacific Standard)
  • Former Meatpacking Building Near Morgan Stop Will Become Offices, Retail (Curbed)
  • What Are Chicago’s Most Bike-Friendly Neighborhoods? (The Chainlink)
  • Meeting on TOD Ideas for Lawrence-to-Bryn Mawr Stretch of RPM Tonight, 6-8 PM at Edge Theater

