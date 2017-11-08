Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 8
- OEMC ‘Taking Over’ $30M Surveillance Camera Contract With Motorola (Sun-Times)
- Police Searching for Driver Who Fatally Struck Tracy Hoyt, 35, in Bolingbrook (ABC)
- Kelly Harris, 54, Who Was Blind, Fatally Struck by Metra Train in Midlothian (ABC)
- 6 Injured in Head-on Hit-and-Run Crash in Hermosa (CBS)
- Report of Person With a Gun Delays CTA Trains at Fullerton Stop (Sun-Times)
- Local Activists Are Pushing to Lift Illinois’ Ban on Rent Control (Pacific Standard)
- Former Meatpacking Building Near Morgan Stop Will Become Offices, Retail (Curbed)
- What Are Chicago’s Most Bike-Friendly Neighborhoods? (The Chainlink)
- Meeting on TOD Ideas for Lawrence-to-Bryn Mawr Stretch of RPM Tonight, 6-8 PM at Edge Theater
