Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 31

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• Octavius Simmons, 35, a CTA bus driver and father of 2, killed in Dan Ryan hit-and-run months before wedding, fiancée says (ABC)

• Suspect, 27, arrested on July 27 and charged with arson and other offenses after allegedly wielding Molotov cocktail at CTA stop in Beverly (NBC)

• ABC talks with current CTA Board Chair, future NITA and CTA board member Lester Barclay, who occasionally rides transit, questioned NITA, about tomorrow’s NITA launch

• “Letters: Instead of creating the O’Hare Flyer, just rethink the Blue Line” (Tribune)

• Rallies held yesterday against and for redevelopment of Emanuel Congregation synagogue to create new temple and affordable housing near Thorndale Station (Tribune)

• Photos from last week’s Chicago, Bike Grid Now! Tour de Border ride highlighting the need for better cycling connections between Chicago and Evanston

• “Pedestrian-friendly event Meet Me on Milwaukee held in Wicker Park” (CBS)

• Looks like plenty of people showed up for yesterday’s rainy Meet Me on Milwaukee car-free street (Chicago 2100 Urbanism)

• “‘Big Hill’ Opened Saturday at Big Marsh Park, as Final Piece of Bike Jump and Trail System Is Completed” (WTTW)

• “Long-Vacant Fulton Market Building Could Be Redeveloped Into 20 Apartments, Retail Space” (Block Club)

• An upside of living car-free: No worrying about stuff like this. “$5,000 To Park At Rate Field? Scammers Strike Unsuspecting Credit Card Users In Ballpark Lot.” (Block Club)

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