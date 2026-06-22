Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 22

Sponsored by:

• “Chicago flag flying from a CDOT truck was a nice touch at the memorial service” for fallen Complete Streets Planner Riley O’Neil (Steven Vance)

• …Read O’Neil’s Obituary here. Here will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery, along with other notable Chicagoans who helped improve the city.

• …The Tribune ran a letter claiming the tragedy in Bridgeport demonstrates “bikes don’t belong in a crowded downtown.” Here’s how to respond.

• “Semi driver hits pedestrian on I-94 in north suburbs, Illinois State Police say” (ABC)

• “CTA Red Line operator injured by glass during shootout on Dan Ryan Expressway” (CBS)

• “Man fights off multiple would-be robbers with sharp object on CTA bus” (NBC)

• “Thank your alderperson for saving Chicago’s intercity bus terminal” (Better Streets)

• Toll Authority proposed 45-cent increase “comes on the heels of the state’s landmark public transit funding bill, which called for the same toll increases.” (Tribune)

• Letter: “Mayor Brandon Johnson should buy back Chicago’s parking meters and improve metered parking” (Tribune)

• “Check Out The Obama Center’s ‘Fully Inclusive’ Playground” (Block Club)

• “Pat Mac’s Pack Readies For Annual Bike Ride In Honor Of Late Beverly Teen” (Block Club)

• Have your cake and bicycle too: “Eli’s Cheesecake, Rudy’s Bike Shop hold annual Father’s Day breakfast, bike ride” (CBS)

• Do know know Chance the Presumably Non-Rapper? After a negligent driver struck him on his bike at Lawrence/Clark, a Good Samaritan wants to return his cycle (Bluesky)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $34,046 with $15,954 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free