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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 6

• Nik Hunder: "Let’s move some parking meters: A plan for safer streets, faster buses, and fewer payouts to our parking meter overlords" (A City That Works)
11:18 AM CDT on May 6, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 6
Copenhagenize.com

• Nik Hunder: “Let’s move some parking meters: A plan for safer streets, faster buses, and fewer payouts to our parking meter overlords” (A City That Works)

• “Mayor Johnson, CTA and CPS Announce New Scholarship Program to Help Students Pursue Education and Careers in Construction”

• Chicagoans Who Bike visited the Archer rallies: “We talked to project supporters, dove into the data behind the project, got comment from Ald. Ramirez, and a whole lot more!”

• Metropolitan Planning Council’s The Catalist newsletter: “Updates on Built Environment Issues”

• Ride Riverside meets for a relaxed community ride Friday 5/8, 6 PM at Guthrie Park, south of the local Metra station. They’ll be giving away 50 Ride Riverside t-shirts.

• Environmental Law and Policy Center’s 2026 Gala is Friday, June 5 at Offshore Rooftop at Navy Pier. Buy tickets here.

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,646 with $17,354 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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