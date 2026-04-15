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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 15

9:18 AM CDT on April 15, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 15
Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Chicago DPD: “Approvals at today’s Community Development Commission meeting included authorization for the City’s potential acquisition of the Greyhound Bus Station

• …But local Ald. Bill Conway is unimpressed by what he says is a lack of details on the plan: “It’s hard to describe that hearing as anything short of a total train wreck.” (Tribune)

• “Council committee backs raising Chicago cab fares 20% to save taxi industry” (Sun-Times)

• “New task force aggressively prosecuting CTA crimes with hopes to prevent future ones: O’Neill Burke” (ABC)

• Sheriff’s deputies detained a man, 27, on a disorderly conduct charge for playing loud music, searched him and found gun and bullets, 4/7, 4:50 PM at 69th Red stop (Fox)

Tribune Editorial: “Before adding new rules on homelessness, let’s enforce the ones we have”

• “Ride your bicycle: Schaumburg nonprofit gets refurbished bikes to those in need” (Herald)

• WTTW “Riding the Rails” show: “Join host Geoffrey Baer as he… explores how Chicago and its suburbs are, in many ways, a creation of the railroads.”

• “What Chicago stands to lose in potential United-American merger” (Crain’s)

• “Delivery robot apologizes in new bus shelter ad after shattering glass in West Town”

• “Work to impact Metra Electric, South Shore service on three weekends” (Sun-Times)

• “Justice for Marcela” rally Sun. 4/19, 11 AM at Harrison Park. On July 19, 2025, a hit-and-run Jeep driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, at Cullerto/Ashland. (Bluesky, Twitter)

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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