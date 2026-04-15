Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 15

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• Chicago DPD: “Approvals at today’s Community Development Commission meeting included authorization for the City’s potential acquisition of the Greyhound Bus Station“

• …But local Ald. Bill Conway is unimpressed by what he says is a lack of details on the plan: “It’s hard to describe that hearing as anything short of a total train wreck.” (Tribune)

• “Council committee backs raising Chicago cab fares 20% to save taxi industry” (Sun-Times)

• “New task force aggressively prosecuting CTA crimes with hopes to prevent future ones: O’Neill Burke” (ABC)

• Sheriff’s deputies detained a man, 27, on a disorderly conduct charge for playing loud music, searched him and found gun and bullets, 4/7, 4:50 PM at 69th Red stop (Fox)

• Tribune Editorial: “Before adding new rules on homelessness, let’s enforce the ones we have”

• “Ride your bicycle: Schaumburg nonprofit gets refurbished bikes to those in need” (Herald)

• WTTW “Riding the Rails” show: “Join host Geoffrey Baer as he… explores how Chicago and its suburbs are, in many ways, a creation of the railroads.”

• “What Chicago stands to lose in potential United-American merger” (Crain’s)

• “Delivery robot apologizes in new bus shelter ad after shattering glass in West Town”

• “Work to impact Metra Electric, South Shore service on three weekends” (Sun-Times)

• “Justice for Marcela” rally Sun. 4/19, 11 AM at Harrison Park. On July 19, 2025, a hit-and-run Jeep driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, at Cullerto/Ashland. (Bluesky, Twitter)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,914 with $19,086 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor