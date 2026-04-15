Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 15
9:18 AM CDT on April 15, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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