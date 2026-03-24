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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 24

8:55 AM CDT on March 24, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Right-leaning Crain's op-ed by lobbyist, possible mayoral candidate John Kelly calls out "chronic budget problems" at CTA, doesn't mention new state funding

• "As Masked ICE Agents Arrive At O’Hare, Local Officials Express Alarm" (Block Club)

• "Driver sues over Cary police pursuit that led to crash, serious injuries" (Shaw Local)

• "Editorial: America’s airport problems need to be fixed now" (Tribune)

• "United Center owners' massive 1901 Project could get nearly $55 million property tax break" (Sun-Times)

• "Take Us Out to the Ballpark! CTA is Your Ride to the Cubs’ 2026 Home Opener"

• "Chicago women embrace 'Hot Girl Walk' trend to build confidence, community," fitness in stroll through Ping Tom Park (Sun-Times)

• "Video captures moment delivery robot crashes into CTA bus shelter in West Town" (CBS)

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we're at $29,202 with $20,798 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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