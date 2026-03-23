Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 23

Sponsored by:

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Violet Harris, 15, on an e-scooter Saturday around 8:30 PM in the 2800 block of E. 77th in South Shore (Block Club)

• "CTA riders and workers have been assaulted at rates at least double other public transit agencies" (Tribune)

• CPD: Suspect stabbed a man, 30, in hand Saturday around 12:20 AM at Western Blue station in Logan Square, victim is OK, no one in custody (ABC)

• "Cesar Chavez Removed From Pilsen’s ‘Libertad’ Mural Following Sexual Assault Allegations" (Block Club)

• STB rejected a proposal by Metra to have feds resolve dispute between with Union Pacific once and for all — at least for now (Railfan & Railroad)

• "Hey CDOT is the State St bridge finally open or still under construction?" (Anne Alt)

• "Tips for winning big in a small Chicago suburb" (Active Trans)

• "Editorial: Gov. JB Pritzker gets a big win with Hyundai Translead’s splashy Joliet investment" for semi-trailer manufacturing facility (Tribune)

• Grand Ave. Safe Streets opponents, led by Ashland BRT foe Roger Romanelli, hold a public meeting Sat. 3/28 at Output, 1758 W. Grand (Bluesky, Twitter)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $29,052 with $20,948 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor