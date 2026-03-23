Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 23

8:50 AM CDT on March 23, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Violet Harris, 15, on an e-scooter Saturday around 8:30 PM in the 2800 block of E. 77th in South Shore (Block Club)

• "CTA riders and workers have been assaulted at rates at least double other public transit agencies" (Tribune)

• CPD: Suspect stabbed a man, 30, in hand Saturday around 12:20 AM at Western Blue station in Logan Square, victim is OK, no one in custody (ABC)

• "Cesar Chavez Removed From Pilsen’s ‘Libertad’ Mural Following Sexual Assault Allegations" (Block Club)

• STB rejected a proposal by Metra to have feds resolve dispute between with Union Pacific once and for all — at least for now (Railfan & Railroad)

• "Hey CDOT is the State St bridge finally open or still under construction?" (Anne Alt)

• "Tips for winning big in a small Chicago suburb" (Active Trans)

• "Editorial: Gov. JB Pritzker gets a big win with Hyundai Translead’s splashy Joliet investment" for semi-trailer manufacturing facility (Tribune)

• Grand Ave. Safe Streets opponents, led by Ashland BRT foe Roger Romanelli, hold a public meeting Sat. 3/28 at Output, 1758 W. Grand (Bluesky, Twitter)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $29,052 with $20,948 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Parking

Stop the Cubs parking lot expansion: The team’s proposal to add more car storage to Wrigleyville would just make it harder for everyone to get around

March 23, 2026
Smoking on CTA

“SBC versus smoking on the CTA” part five: Posting pizza-themed PSAs against puffing on the ‘L’ at every Blue stop provided a slice of Windy City life

March 21, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 20

March 20, 2026
Complete Streets

Exit interview with former 47th Ward COS Josh Mark: For bike and bus upgrades to be successful, “they need to be thorough and complete.”

March 19, 2026
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 19

March 19, 2026
Safe Streets

Last Sunday’s edition of “Safe Streets: The Comedy Show” featured Latino alders and advocates, and a discussion of the Archer Avenue “biketroversy”

March 18, 2026
See all posts