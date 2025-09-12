Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 12

10:11 AM CDT on September 12, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

• "RTA anticipates cuts for CTA and Metra could begin in late 2026, Pace cuts anticipated in 2027" (Daily Line)

• "Pace... apparently has enough unspent federal COVID relief dollars to make it through 2026 without cutting bus routes or frequency" (Evanston Now)

• "RTA survey: CTA satisfaction lags Pace, Metra. Board members receive results of latest survey as fiscal cliff looms" (WBBM)

• "Downtown Streets Could Close During Mexican Independence Day Celebrations, City Warn" (Block Club)

"SW Side In 'Trouble' If Warehouse Park Doesn’t Replace Ford City Mall, Ald. Says As Some Neighbors Oppose Plan" (Block Club)

• "ULI Chicago offers redevelopment ideas for Naperville’s 5th Avenue area" (Daily Herald)

• Chicken soup for the pedestrian's soul: Uptowner thanks men who helped her after she dislocated her new hip replacement while walking dog (Sun-Times)

