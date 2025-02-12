Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 12

9:27 AM CST on February 12, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

• Could CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney get fired as part of Mayor Johnson's plan to clean house? (Sun-Times)

• Stay on target: "Illinois legislators consider transit consolidation as fiscal cliff looms" (Center Square)

• Transportation committee approves changes to ban on parking cars solely for sale, delays vote on measure to require nominees to lead CTA to testify (Daily Line)

• 1 killed, 3 injured after SUV driver collides with Metra Electric train around 12:30 AM near 87th/Baltimore in South Chicago neighborhood (ABC)

• Naperville driver killed after crashing into backyards of homes (FOX)

• Green Line derailment, now switching problems: Second day in a row of major service disruptions on CTA has riders frustrated (CBS)

• Service on Green Line’s south branch fully restored thisy morning, two days after derailment at 63rd/Halsted, forced passengers to be rescued (FOX)

Block Club checks out Uptown's new woman-owned cycle shop Broadway Bikes, whose opening we covered last week.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,745 with $26,255 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Chaddick Institute report on intercity bus service suggests Chicago and Illinois need to catch up with other cities and states

February 12, 2025
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 11

February 11, 2025
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 10

February 10, 2025
See all posts