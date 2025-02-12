Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 12

• Could CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney get fired as part of Mayor Johnson's plan to clean house? (Sun-Times)

• Stay on target: "Illinois legislators consider transit consolidation as fiscal cliff looms" (Center Square)

• Transportation committee approves changes to ban on parking cars solely for sale, delays vote on measure to require nominees to lead CTA to testify (Daily Line)

• 1 killed, 3 injured after SUV driver collides with Metra Electric train around 12:30 AM near 87th/Baltimore in South Chicago neighborhood (ABC)

• Naperville driver killed after crashing into backyards of homes (FOX)

• Green Line derailment, now switching problems: Second day in a row of major service disruptions on CTA has riders frustrated (CBS)

• Service on Green Line’s south branch fully restored thisy morning, two days after derailment at 63rd/Halsted, forced passengers to be rescued (FOX)

• Block Club checks out Uptown's new woman-owned cycle shop Broadway Bikes, whose opening we covered last week.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief