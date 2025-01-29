Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 29

• After SBC posted that CTA doesn't believe Trump's executive order's will impact federal Red Line Extension funding, WTTW takes a look at the issue

• An inbound Metra train hit a car, killing the driver, Tuesday around 7:45 AM at Narragansett Ave. crossing near Galewood station (Block Club)

• Driver dead after striking pole Tuesday night at Stearns Road and McLean Boulevard in South Elgin (ABC)

• Motorist, 61, died after veering into oncoming traffic and injuring 2 other motorists Friday night in 100 block of Main Street in Spring Grove (NBC)

• Driver reportedly blew a stop sign, collided with another vehicle, causing it to crash into a house, one person hospitalized, Monday evening in Skokie (ABC)

• Herald: "Bicyclist fatalities: How Illinois aligns with — and differs from — national trends"

• Block Club: "Chicago Conducts Annual Homeless Count As City Begins Combined Shelter System"

