Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 10

Sponsored by:

• Tribune editorial: "New York’s congestion tax is no model for Chicago"

• Tribune editorial: "CTA get back on [Twitter]"

• Tribune's Jake Sheridan re: interview with Mayor Johnson: "It sure seems like CTA President Dorval Carter's job is safe."

• More robberies on the S. Red Line: CPD says group of 5 people attacked and robbed 'L' passengers on 1/5 during evening rush at Sox-35th, Garfield (WGN)

• "Avoid Icy Roads and Frigid Temperatures By Taking CTA"

• Former car lot at 5830 N. Broadway in Edgewater, 0.2 miles from Thorndale Red stop, could get 20 apts., 4 affordable, 11 car spots, gallery (Block Club)

• Block Club: "City Panel OKs Apartments At Old Wicker Park Orphanage, Irving Park Affordable Housing Update"

• Pritzker spokesperson: "We’ve been seeing a lot of reports of the difference in snow clearing in SW IL vs. Missouri" due to "investments made by gov. in IDOT"

• John talks about SBC's Bike Lane Fest 2024 project at ATA Advocacy Connect event today, Friday 1/10, noon to 1 PM on Zoom. RSVP here.

• Sierra Club and 1871 tech incubator host "Building Chicago's Climate Future" happy hour Tuesday 1/21, 5:30-7:30 PM at Merchandise Mart. RSVP here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $36,751, with $28,249 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief